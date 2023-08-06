There has been recent controversy over the selection of Mumbai Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan despite his good performances in the domestic circuit. Amidst this an interview video has emerged in social media with claims that Sarfaraz has married a Kashmiri girl at Shopian in Kashmir. There has been no confirmation of the marriage and no public statement has been made by the cricketer although the video where Sarfaraz was seemingly interviewed about his marriage went viral in no time. ‘Didn’t Ask India to Send Little Kids’ Mohammad Haris Refutes Claims of Pakistan A Playing Seniors in Team During Emerging Asia Cup Final 2023.

Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan Marries Kashmiri Girl in Shopian?

