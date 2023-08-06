The ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup final 2023 between India A and Pakistan A ended in favour of Pakistan A. Following the match, reports say that India A players alleged that the Pakistan A team played with many seniors. Following the reports, Pakistan A player, Mohammad Haris has refuted the claims that they played a team with many senior. Taking to Twitter, the player said, “People are saying Pakistan had a team with many seniors. We didn't ask India to send little kids to the tournament. They say we had international experience - Saim's played 5 & I've played 6 while India players have played 260 IPL matches."

Mohammad Haris : "People are saying Pakistan had a team with many seniors. We didn't ask India to send little kids to the tournament. They say we had international experience - Saim's played 5 & I've played 6 while India players have played 260 IPL matches." #EmergingAsiaCup — Cric Point (@RealCricPoint) August 6, 2023

🎙️ | Haris: "We didn't say India A to play with youngsters in Asia Cup." pic.twitter.com/QJ4PHko6vo — Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) August 5, 2023

