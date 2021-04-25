CSK vs RCB Toss
Toss Update: Captain @msdhoni has won the toss and has decided that @ChennaiIPL will bat first at the Wankhede Stadium today against @imVkohli's @RCBTweets. https://t.co/wpoquMXdsr #CSKvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/q2j1Zvi7AI
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021
CSK Playing XI
Match 19. Chennai Super Kings XI: F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, S Raina, A Rayudu, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, DJ Bravo, S Curran, S Thakur, D Chahar, I Tahir https://t.co/wpoquNeOR1 #CSKvRCB #VIVOIPL #IPL2021
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021
RCB Playing XI
Match 19. Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: V Kohli, D Padikkal, G Maxwell, AB de Villiers, W Sundar, D Christian, K Jamieson, H Patel, M Siraj, N Saini, Y Chahal https://t.co/wpoquNeOR1 #CSKvRCB #VIVOIPL #IPL2021
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021
