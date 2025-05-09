Chennai Super Kings uncapped star Urvil Patel has uploaded an Instagram story with veteran Ravindra Jadeja as both fly back home after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was suspended for one week amid India-Pakistan military tension. Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel joined the Chennai Super Kings' squad after Vansh Bedi suffered an unfortunate injury, which ruled him out of the tournament. Urvil made his debut against the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders. In his debut match, the star cricketer played a blistering knock of 31 runs. IPL 2025: BCCI Suspends Indian Premier League for One Week, New Schedule and Venues To Be Announced in Due Course.

Urvil Patel's Instagram Story

Urvil Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo credits: Instagram/urvil_patel_37)

