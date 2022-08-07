India pulled off a superb performance with the ball and while fielding as they managed to restrict Australia to 161/8 in the women's cricket gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, August 7. Renuka Singh and Sneh Rana took two wickets apiece. For Australia, Beth Mooney was the top scorer with 61 runs off 41 deliveries.

See Scorecard Here:

