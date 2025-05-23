Mitchell Marsh unleashed carnage at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, scoring his maiden IPL century during the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match on May 22. The Australian got to the three-figure mark in IPL for the first time and he finished with a magnificent 117 off 64, one that eventually led to Lucknow Super Giants beating Gujarat Titans by 33 runs. One of the highlights of the match was when Mitchell Marsh smashed Rashid Khan for 25 runs in one over in the first innings. The star spinner was taken apart by the Australian and the third delivery of the over was smashed down the ground for a massive six. The IPL 2025 Bhojpuri commentary then mentioned it as 'Dandi Marsh', referencing Mahatma Gandhi's iconic 'Dandi March', which is a memorable part of India's struggle for independence from British rule. Lucknow Super Giants Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 Runs in IPL 2025; Mitchell Marsh's Blistering Century Helps LSG Do a League Double Over Table-Toppers.

IPL 2025 Bhojpuri Commentary's Unique Reference For Mitchell Marsh's Six

𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗡 𝗜𝗣𝗟 𝗖𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗬 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗦𝗛! 💯 As rightly said in the Bhojpuri commentary box, it’s been a "𝘿𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙞 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙨𝙝" in Ahmedabad! 😁 Will his knock prove to be a hurdle in Gujarat Titans' #Race2Top2 tonight? 🤔 Watch the LIVE action in Bhojpuri ➡… pic.twitter.com/fmKMj5z25j — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 22, 2025

