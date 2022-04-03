David Warner has arrived at the Delhi Capitals camp for IPL 2022. The dashing left-hander was recently roped in by the 2020 IPL finalists at the Mega Auction in February. He had earlier played for Delhi in the IPL as well. The Australian would now undergo his mandatory three-day quarantine before joining training.

See Delhi Capitals' Post:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)