David Warner puts all the talks of his century drought to an end as he smashes his 19th ODI century in the 3rd ODI against England at Melbourne. Warner scored 106 in 102 balls with eight 4s and 2 sixes. This is his first international century in nearly three years. Overall, this is Warner's 44th century in international cricket.

