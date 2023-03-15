David Warner was seen having a good time as he played gully cricket in Mumbai ahead of the India vs Australia 1st ODI 2023. The Australian opener, who did not participate in the last two Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, was seen enjoying playing gully cricket and played a defensive shot to a delivery bowled at him. Warner would be raring to make an impact in the ODI series after having had a poor time with the bat in the first two Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. India vs Australia ODI Series 2023 Schedule: Get IND vs AUS Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

David Warner Plays Gully Cricket in Mumbai Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)