Pakistan chief selector Aaqib Javed expressed confidence in his side's ability to beat India in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) on Sunday, August 17, announced the squad for the Asia Cup 2025 and UAE Tri-Series 2025 and among the biggest talking points was the absence of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. When asked by a reporter if the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup 2025 was in a position to beat India, Aaqib Javed said, "Bilkul hai. Kyuki chahey ya na chahey, India vs Pakistan match cricket ka sabse bada match hai. Aur ye har player ko bhi ehsas hota hai. Inke andar ye ability hai ki ye kisi bhi team ko hara sakti hai," (Very much, if anyone likes it or not, India vs Pakistan is the biggest match in cricket and every player is aware of this. Our squad can beat any team). India, the defending champions in the Asia Cup 2025, take on Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai. No Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan As Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup 2025 and UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 Announced, Salman Ali Agha Retained As Captain.

Aaqib Javed Confident of Pakistan Beat India in Asia Cup 2025

