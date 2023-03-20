Gujarat Giants batter Dayalan Hemalatha has scored her maiden fifty in the Women's Premier League 2023 while playing against UP Warriorz in Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. After opting to bat first, Gujarat have got a brilliant start, courtesy of Dayalan Hemalatha and Ashleigh Gardner. At the time of filing this report, Gujarat were 143-3 in 16 overs. They will now look to finish strong and put up a big total on the board.

Dayalan Hemalatha Scores Maiden Women’s Premier League Fifty

Maiden FIFTY in the #TATAWPL for Dayalan Hemalatha🔥 She is on a roll here and @GujaratGiants are now nearing the 150-run mark! Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/wtqsIoSKSK#GGvUPW pic.twitter.com/jfHyy8bsKP — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 20, 2023

