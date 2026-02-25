Real Madrid host Benfica at the Santiago Bernabéu on 26 February 2026, for the decisive second leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout round playoff. The Spanish side carries a slender 1-0 aggregate lead from the first leg in Lisbon. With a place in the round of 16 against either Manchester City or Sporting CP at stake, both teams face significant tactical and personnel challenges ahead of tonight's fixture. Real Madrid Provide Formal Evidence to UEFA in Vinicius Jr Racial Abuse Case Involving Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match?

Kylian Mbappe will not feature for Real Madrid in their crucial UCL playoff second leg at Santiago Bernabeu. The French forward has been ruled out after succumbing to a persistent left knee injury during the team's final training session.

Real Madrid Squad For Benfica Match

Mbappe left Tuesday's training session early after experiencing significant discomfort in his left leg. Subsequent medical tests conducted in the afternoon confirmed that the forward would be unavailable for the fixture. He had been managing the knee issue since December, having played through the pain in the first leg in Lisbon and recent La Liga matches. 'Racists are cowards', Vinicius Junior Addresses Alleged Racist Abuse Following Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match

Manager Alvaro Arbeloa initially stated in his pre-match press conference that Mbappe was fit and ready to play. However, the club's medical staff later intervened, advising against his inclusion to prevent further damage. R

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Real Madrid). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).