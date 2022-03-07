The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The IPL 2022 will begin from March 26 onwards and will be held in Mumbai and Pune. Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on former champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening match of IPL 2022. Check out DC's full schedule for IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 Schedule of DC

The One With DC's #IPL2022 Fixtures 💙 Tell us which league stage fixture are you looking forward to the most 🤩💬#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/1hB99Abl3N — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 6, 2022

