Deepti Sharma achieved a memorable milestone to her name when after she took a hat-trick during the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match in WPL 2024. The Indian all-rounder, who is also known for her off-spin bowling, claimed the wickets of Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland and Arundhati Reddy in the second innings of this match. However, all three of these wickets did not come in one over. Deepti had dismissed Lanning on the last ball of the 14th over before taking two wickets of as many deliveries, dismissing Sutherland and Reddy off consecutive balls in the 19th over of the match. This was the second hat-trick of the Women's Premier League after Issy Wong had taken one in the first edition of the tournament. Saima Thakor Dismisses Shafali Verma After a Staredown During DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Deepti Sharma Takes Hat-Trick

HAT-TRICK for Deepti Sharma 🔥🔥🔥 She finishes her spell with bowling figures of 4/19 #DC need 10 off 6 Live 💻📱https://t.co/HW6TQgqctC#TATAWPL | #DCvUPW — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 8, 2024

