Saima Thakor had the last laugh as she dismissed Shafali Verma during the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match in WPL 2024 on March 8. The 27-year-old earlier stared down Verma a couple of times before the dismissal and eventually succeeded in getting the right-hander's wicket. Thakor earlier stared down Verma and the latter too responded. The next ball, Verma was cautious and tapped the delivery on the off-side. But Thakor eventually got the wicket that her team needed after Verma attempted to play the ball on the leg-side but instead missed it completely, which led to her downfall. Arundhati Reddy Castles Tahlia McGrath With Remarkable Delivery During DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Saima Thakor Dismisses Shafali Verma

