Faf du Plessis will now don the Delhi Capitals jersey in the IPL 2025 season. Initially, no one was coming up with a bid, but then Delhi Capitals came in late and were ready to buy du Plessis for the base price of INR 2 crore. Delhi Capitals sealed the deal as no other IPL franchise joined the race. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Faf du Plessis Goes to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 Crore; Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw Go Unsold.

Faf du Plessis in IPL 2025

Faf du Plessis will play for @DelhiCapitals 💥



He is acquired for INR 2 Crore 👌👌



Huge cheer from the #DC fans in the arena!#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 25, 2024

