Titas Sadhu, one of the stars of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup winning Indian team gets sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 25 Lakh. She is one of the few fast bowlers who has impressed in a very young age and with time she can turn out to be an asset for DC.

Titas Sadhu Sold to DC

Bowler Titas Sadhu is next and she is SOLD to @DelhiCapitals for INR 25 Lakh 😃👏👏#WPLAuction — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

