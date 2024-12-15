Uncapped India women's cricketer Nandini Kashyap was sold to Delhi Capitals for her base price of INR 10 lakh during the Women's Premier League 2025 auction in Bengaluru. The 21-year-old wicketkeeper batter is known for her good batting skills and wicketkeeping skills. WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online: Prema Rawat Goes to RCB for INR 1.2 Crore.

Nandini Kashyap Goes to DC

