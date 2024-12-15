WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online: The much-awaited Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction gets underway today in Bengaluru. The Women's Premier League auction will see 120 star cricketers going under the hammer. Out of these 120 elite cricketers, 91 are Indian players and 29 are overseas stars. Three cricketers are from the Associate Nations. WPL 2025 Auction Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Women's Premier League Players Bidding Event on Star Sports and JioCinema Online.

During the Women's Premier League 2025 auction, 19 slots are available to fill the spot among five franchises. Out of these 19 slots, five have been reserved for overseas cricketers. In the uncapped category, 82 are Indian cricketers, and eight overseas stars will go under the hammer during the Women's Premier League 2025 auction. Some premium names like Lauren Bell, Heather Knight, Darcie Brown, Deandra Dottin, and Sneh Rana might attract huge bids during the WPL 2025 auction. WPL 2025 Auction: List of Players Set to Go Under the Hammer During Women's Premier League Players Bidding Event Announced.

With just 19 slots left to fill, it will be interesting to see which players attract the most bids. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions after the Smriti Mandhana-led side outclassed Delhi Capitals in the final. Mumbai Indians were winners of the inaugural edition of the WPL.