Two-time finalist Delhi Capitals (DC) bought uncapped India women's batter Niki Prasad during the Women's Premier League 2025 auction on Sunday, December 15. Niki Prasad was sold for her base price of INR 10 lakh during the WPL 2025 auction to the two-time finalist. WPL 2025 Auction Round-Up and Highlights: Simran Shaikh Most Expensive Player at INR 1.9 Crore, Deandra Dottin Returns to Gujarat Giants; Check Sold and Unsold Players at Bidding Event in Bengaluru.

Niki Prasad Sold to DC!

Niki Prasad is SOLD to @DelhiCapitals for INR 10 Lakh 👏👏#TATAWPLAuction | #TATAWPL — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 15, 2024

