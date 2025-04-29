In a very crucial encounter in the IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals will host Kolkata Knight Riders. Delhi Capitals had a very good start to the IPL 2025 season, although they dropped off a little in the past few games. A win here will be important for them to boost their confidence. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are without a win in their last three games. The DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match will commence from 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans eager to get the live match scorecard of the DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match can find it here. 'Achha Hua Out Ho Gaya' KL Rahul Jokes As Virat Kohli Teases Him With 'This Is My Ground' Celebration' After DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)