Chennai Super Kings batter Devon Conway was retired out in the 18th over and Ravindra Jadeja was brought in when they needed 49 runs off 13 balls against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. CSK were chasing a big score of 220 and Conway, despite being well-set, slowed down in the later half of the innings and was struggling to hit sixes. He scored 69 runs off 49 deliveries before making way for Jadeja. He is the second batter after Tilak Varma to be retired in IPL 2025. Priyansh Arya Scores Second Fastest Century by an Indian in IPL History, Notches Up His Maiden Hundred During PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

