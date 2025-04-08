Young Punjab Kings opener Priaynsh Arya, who is only 24-year-old and is playing his first season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) scored his maiden century. He smashed his maiden century in just 39 deliveries and showed his immense stroke range when he took on the CSK bowlers at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. This is the second fastest century by an Indian in the IPL.

Priaynsh Arya Scores the Second Fastest Century by an Indian in Indian Premier League History

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)