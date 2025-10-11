Rohit Sharma shouted at security for stopping a young fan from coming to meet him during training, ahead of the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series. The Hitman is set to make his much-awaited comeback to international cricket in the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series and has been grinding it out in training at Shivaji Park in Mumbai in a bid to prepare well for the three-match affair. In a video that has gone viral, Rohit Sharma was seen visibly irate at the security after they stopped a young fan from coming over to meet him. The viral video shows Rohit Sharma trying to put his bat into a kit bag when he suddenly noticed security stopping the fan. He instantly made his displeasure known by shouting at them and letting the boy in, much to the joy of others present at the venue. Rohit Sharma Breaks His Own Lamborghini As He Hits Massive Six During Practice Ahead of IND vs AUS ODI Series, Video Goes Viral.

Rohit Sharma Shouts at Security for Stopping Young Fan

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Social Media), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)