Did Shreyas Iyer abuse Shashank Singh after the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2? A video has gone viral which captured the Punjab Kings' captain's angry outburst at Shashank Singh after their side made it to the IPL 2025 final with a win over Mumbai Indians. Shreyas Iyer was instrumental for Punjab Kings' success as he scored an unbeaten 87, helping the table-toppers chase down a 204-run target. During the run chase, there came a moment when Shashank Singh was run out at the non-striker's end by a direct hit from Hardik Pandya in the 17th over. As the video has gone viral, fans have felt that Shreyas Iyer was angry at Shashank Singh for his run out. Shreyas Iyer Becomes First Captain To Lead Three Different Teams to IPL Finals, Achieves Feat As Punjab Kings Enter IPL 2025 Summit Clash vs RCB.

Shreyas Iyer Angry on Shashank Singh

#PBKSvsMI Shreyas Iyer angry on Shashank for His absence in running between games … pic.twitter.com/RCMPwJscvY — . (@itzfcking18) June 1, 2025

Fan Says Shreyas Iyer Abused Shashank Singh

Is it becomes cool to abuse your own teammate? Or all ethical judgement is for Kohli? https://t.co/5HzpK8RNZS — Fahim. (@Faheem_0ne8) June 1, 2025

