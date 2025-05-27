Virat Kohli shattered David Warner's elite record of most half-centuries in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament on Tuesday, May 27. The legendary cricketer achieved this feat after hitting his 63rd half-century during an IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. During the match, Kohli slammed 54 runs off 30 deliveries with the help of 10 fours while chasing a monstrous target of 228 runs. Virat Kohli Becomes First Player To Hit 9000 Runs for a Single Team in T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat During LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Virat Kohli Has the Most Half-Centuries in IPL

Not forged by stats, but by moments that freeze time. ⏳✨ Most half-centuries in IPL. If not him, who else? 🙇‍♂️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2025 #LSGvRCB | Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/8GsTv2xPNI — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 27, 2025

