Digvesh Rathi has been a breakthrough star for Lucknow Super Giants this IPL 2025, however, the spinner's 'notebook celebration' has been in the news more the anything else. The celebration is a rage currently amongst fans. Interestingly, Rathi maintained silence when quizzed about whether Virat Kohli is in his notebook for the Indian Premier League during a fan interaction by the Lucknow franchise at Ekana Cricket Stadium ahead of the LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match on Tuesday (May 27). In a clip shared by Lucknow_Hearts on Instagram, Rathi opened up about his 'notebook celebration' to which fans inquired about Kohli, to which the bowler just smiled and remained silent. For the uninitiated, Kohli responded to West Indies' Kesrick Williams after the pacer brought out the 'notebook celebration' for the first time on the international stage against the ace India batter. What is Notebook Celebration in Cricket? Know, Details, Origin and Practice of Controversial Celebration Performed by Kesrick Williams, Virat Kohli, Digvesh Rathi and Others.

Digvesh Rathi On Notebook Celebration and More

