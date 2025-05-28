A video has gone viral on social media where Lucknow Super Giants leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi was attempting to 'Mankad' Royal Challengers Bengaluru stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma at the non-striker's end during the Indian Premier League 2025 match on Tuesday. The incident happened during the last ball of the 17th over when RCB were chasing 228 runs. Digvesh tried to play smart and attempted a run-out at the non-striker's end, where Jitesh was standing. The decision was reviewed by the third umpire, who checked several replays. After several looks, the umpire favoured his decision in the batter's favour. Notably, LSG captain Rishabh Pant also withdrew the appeal. Digvesh Rathi Attempts 'Mankading' On Jitesh Sharma During RCB vs LSG IPL 2025 Match; Here's Why Royal Challengers Bengaluru Batter Was Adjudged Not Out By Third Umpire.

Digvesh Rathi 'Mankading' Attempt

