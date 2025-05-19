Digvesh Rathi has been one of the finds of the IPL 2025 season. He has also become famous for his notebook celebration, which made him undergo a few fines imposed by BCCI. Yet, Digvesh didn't bog down and kept doing the celebration using the pitch as notebook. During the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match, he performed the original notebook celebration once again and gave an aggressive send-off to Abhishek Sharma. Abhishek was not happy and the duo had an angry exchange. What is Notebook Celebration in Cricket? Know, Details, Origin and Practice of Controversial Celebration Performed by Kesrick Williams, Virat Kohli Digvesh Rathi and Others.

Digvesh Rathi Performs Notebook Celebration

The intensity of a must-win clash! 🔥#DigveshRathi dismisses the dangerous #AbhishekSharma, & things get heated right after! 🗣️💢 Is this the breakthrough #LSG needed to turn things around? 🏏 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/qihxZlIhqW #IPLRace2Playoffs 👉 #LSGvSRH |… pic.twitter.com/TG6LXWNiVa — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 19, 2025

