Avesh Khan and Dinesh Karthik starred with ball and bat respectively as India levelled the five-match series 2-2 with an impressive 82-run victory in the fourth T20I on June 17, Friday. While Karthik set the tone with his maiden T20I fifty, helping India get to a competitve 169/6, Khan turned up with the ball, with figures of 4/18.

