Ruturaj Gaikwad was left a bit surprised after the driver of the team bus shut the door when he was about to enter the vehicle. This incident happened in the ongoing India tour of South Africa. Gaikwad, in the video, is seen casually approaching the team bus with the intent to board it and just as he is about to enter, the door shuts on him, leaving him a bit surprised. The video of this has gone viral on social media. India earlier defeated South Africa quite easily by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. South Africa Register Unwanted Record on Home Soil As India Ride on Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan’s Performances To Win 1st ODI.

Watch Video Here:

When your cricket career peaks at water boy status and the team bus has a 'hydration distancing' policy. 😂😭#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/tSh1S4v5b9 — Tathagat Harsh (@tathagat_harsh) December 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)