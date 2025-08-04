Mohammed Siraj creates headlines again. In the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, Mohammed Siraj picked a splendid five-wicket haul, including the last winning wicket, helping Team India draw the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 with England. After scalping the winning wicket of Gus Atkinson, Mohammed Siraj did the iconic "Siuuu" celebration done by the legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Mohammed Siraj has done the iconic CR7 "Siuuu" celebration in the past too. India won the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 by a nail-bitting six runs. India Level Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025; Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj Help Shubman Gill and Co Achieve Memorable Comeback As They Equalise Series 2-2 Following Narrow 6-Run Victory Over Hosts.

Mohammed Siraj Does CR7's Iconic ‘SIUUU’:

Fitting that Mohammed Siraj wins the Test and level the series. What a performer 🔥 Pulls off the Ronaldo Siuuu celebration too. A series to remember 🤌#MohammedSiraj #Siraj #INDvsEND #INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/4MgrRJJxuR — South Tracker (@SouthTracker) August 4, 2025

