West Zone and South Zone will be competing against each other in the Duleep Trophy 2023 final on Wednesday, July 12. Karnataka's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host this match, whose scheduled start time is 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans in India, neither the live telecast nor live streaming of this game is available as the media rights of BCCI have not been sold yet. BCCI’s official website and app will provide streaming of the match. 'Prepping Up For Tomorrow' Cheteshwar Pujara Prepares for West Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy 2023 Semi Final.

West Zone vs South Zone Live Streaming

Catch all the LIVE action from the Duleep Trophy Final 🏆 between West Zone and South Zone exclusively on https://t.co/pQRlXkCguc 💻 and the official BCCI App 📱 Who do you think will emerge victorious? 🤔#WZvSZ | #DuleepTrophy | #Final pic.twitter.com/Sxr5pzKTmG — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) July 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)