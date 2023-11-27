A clash broke out between protestors and police at Chandankiyari in Jharkhand's Bokaro on Monday evening. As per Magistrate Suraj Kumar, the clash erupted after a woman threw a stone at a woman guard, leading to stone-pelting from both sides. "We were sitting peacefully... Women were also doing their work... Suddenly, a woman threw a stone at a woman guard... Stones were thrown from both sides, and it escalated so much that it became difficult to control... We will take further steps as per the orders from above," Kumar said. Jharkhand Cabinet Approves Rs 1.20 Crore Compensation for 24 Victims of Bokaro of 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots.

Clash Between Protestors and Police

#WATCH | Suraj Kumar, Magistrate on duty, says, "...We were sitting peacefully... Women were also doing their work... Suddenly, a woman threw a stone at a woman guard... Stones were thrown from both sides, and it escalated so much that it became difficult to control... We will… pic.twitter.com/Mju7WCsaDS — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

