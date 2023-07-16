The Duleep trophy 2023 Final saw South Zone beating West Zone by 75 runs to lift the title. Batting first, South Zone in the first innings on the back of some crucial knocks from Tilak Varma and Hanuma Vihari posted 213 runs on board. West Zone, riding on Prithvi Shaw’s 65-run knock, could only manage 146. South Zone bowler Vidhwath Kaverappa bagged seven wickets. Batting in the second innings, South Zone mustered 230, thus setting a target of 298 runs to chase and win. Chasing 298, West Zone, on the back of a 95-run knock from Priyank Panchal, crumbled under pressure and got bowled out for 222.

South Zone Win Duleep Trophy 2023

WHAT. A. WIN 🙌🙌 South Zone beat West Zone by 75 runs to lift the #DuleepTrophy at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru 👏👏

