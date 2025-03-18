The Dunedin weather forced a delay in the NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 at the University Oval, Dunedin. After a good start to the NZ vs PAK T20I series 2025, fans would have expected a rollicking start to this contest as well but the weather gods had other plans. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared visuals of the team arriving at the University Oval amid gloomy weather. Meanwhile, the New Zealand women's national cricket team's 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka in Dunedin had to be called off due to rain and fans would hope that they do not get to experience another washout. Check Dunedin weather updates live below. New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score Updates of 2nd T20I 2025.

Dunedin Weather Updates Live

