Sri Lanka's speedster Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 following a calf strain he picked up during training session. The pacer will not be available for the showpiece event starting from August 27, 2022. Nuwan Thushara has been included in the Sri Lanka squad as replacement of Dushmantha.

Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera ruled out of Sri Lanka's Asia Cup squad following an injury (on his left leg) during practices. Sri Lanka Cricket Selectors brought in Nuwan Thushara into the 20-man squad. (Pic: Sri Lanka cricket) pic.twitter.com/dfJ6rarCUp — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

