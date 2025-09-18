Sri Lanka has displayed some sensational bit of fielding during the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match at Abu Dhabi. One of them came from Kusal Perera at the deep fine leg position. Dushmantha Chameera was bowling to Darwish Rasooli and he bowled a short of length ball outside off to him. Rasooli slashed hard but got beaten by the bounce and the ball flew towards the third man region. It once seemed that the ball will sail over Kusal Perera stationed there but he grabbed the ball. He tried to balance on one leg but realised that he was going over. That is when he threw the ball in the air and came back from outside the boundary line to complete the catch. Replay showed everything fine and third-umpire adjudged Rasooli out. When is India vs Pakistan Next Match in Asia Cup 2025? Check Date, Time and Venue of Another IND vs PAK Cricket Match.

Kusal Perera Scalps Sensational Juggling Catch Near Boundary Line

