Haryanvi Hunters will lock horns with Lucknow Lions in match 17 of the ECL T10 2025. Haryanvi Hunters vs Lucknow Lions will be played at Indira Gandhi Indoor Cricket Stadium in Delhi and has a start time of 09:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 10. Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the ECL 2025 season. Fans can watch, the Haryanvi Hunters vs Lucknow Lions match on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV Channels. The Haryanvi Hunters vs Lucknow Lions ECL 2025 live Streaming will be available on the ECL YouTube Channel and WAVES App and website. ECL T10 2024 Final: Elvish Yadav’s Haryanvi Hunters Win 2024 Entertainers Cricket League, Defeat Anurag Dwivedi’s Lucknow Lions by 8 Wickets.

Haryanvi Hunters vs Lucknow Lions Live:

