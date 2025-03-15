The Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) 2025 second qualifier will be played between Lucknow Lions and Bangalore Bashers on Saturday. The Lucknow vs Bangalore ECL T10 match will be hosted at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Cricket Stadium in Delhi. The much-awaited second qualifier will begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can find the Lucknow Lions vs Bangalore Bashers viewing options on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels. Meanwhile, the Lucknow Lions vs Bashers ECL T10 2025 qualifier second live streaming viewing options will be available on the WAVES App, SonyLIV, the ECL YouTube channel, and JioTV. ECL T10 2024 Final: Elvish Yadav’s Haryanvi Hunters Win 2024 Entertainers Cricket League, Defeat Anurag Dwivedi’s Lucknow Lions by 8 Wickets.

It’s 𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐋𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 vs 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬 in the Qualifier 2️⃣! 🔥 Two teams mein hoga jung for ☝️ remaining spot! 👊 Kaun khelega Chennai Smashers ke khilaaf final match❓ #Cricket #ECLT10 #TheChaseIsOn #LucknowLions #BangaloreBashers pic.twitter.com/KSL1Z1mQX4 — Entertainers Cricket League (@eclt10league) March 15, 2025

