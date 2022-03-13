Australia (269/8) continue to show their quality at the Women's World Cup 2022 as they defeated hosts New Zealand (128/10) by 141 runs to register their third successive win. Ellyse Perry (68, 1/18) shined with the bat and ball to lead the Meg Lanning-led side to a dominant win. Tahlia McGrath and Ash Gardener also played sensational knocks.

Australia pull off a comprehensive 141-run win over New Zealand thanks to some big hitting with the bat and a remarkable bowling display 👌#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/UnH95YQLoq — ICC (@ICC) March 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)