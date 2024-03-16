Smriti Mandhana and Meg Lanning, captains of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals' sides respectively posed with the WPL 2024 trophy ahead of the much-awaited final of the tournament. The second edition of the WPL has been some enthralling contests between the five teams now, only two remain in the hunt for the title. Ahead of the final, both captains got together, interacted with the press and also posed alongside the glittering trophy. Delhi Capitals have made it to the WPL final for a second consecutive year while it is a first for RCB. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Team Enters WPL 2024 Final.

Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning Pose With WPL 2024 Trophy

