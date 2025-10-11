Aiming to win their third successive match, the England women's national cricket team will face off against the co-hosts Sri Lanka women's national cricket team in match 12 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Saturday, October 11, starting at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The England women vs Sri Lanka women cricket match will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The ENG-W vs SL-W match is crucial for Sri Lanka women, who are still chasing their maiden win in the ongoing ICC WWC 2025. Meanwhile, you can check the England Women's National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team match scorecard and Iive score updates, below. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Rabeya Khan Calls for Batting Reset After Bangladesh’s 100-Run Defeat to New Zealand.

England look to keep up the winning momentum 💪 Sri Lanka search for their first #CWC25 win 🔍 Broadcast details ▶️ https://t.co/MNSEqhJP29 Follow #ENGvSL LIVE updates 🔽https://t.co/dISQUYhow3 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 11, 2025

