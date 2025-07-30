Undoubtedly, regarded as an all-time legend, former England national team cricketer James Anderson celebrates his birthday today (July 30). Born July 30, 1982, the legendary pacer etched his name in the annals of the sport, becoming the highest-ever wicket-taker as a pacer in Test cricket, and overall third in Tests. Sir James Anderson featured in 188 Tests, 194 ODIs, and 19 T20Is for the Three Lions, and claimed 704, 269, and 18 wickets, respectively. What puts others to shame is his longevity in the longest format, having retired from Test cricket last year, aged 42. Fans took to social media and wished the legendary England national cricket team pacer a happy birthday, who continues to play First-Class and domestic cricket to date. Check out some of the fans' wishes for James Anderson below. 42-Year-Old James Anderson Joins Manchester Originals for The Hundred 2025.

HBD, James Anderson!

🎂 Happy Birthday, James Anderson! 🏏 England’s swing master and Test legend. 🔹 704 Test wickets 🔹 188 matches 🔹 20+ years of excellence A true icon of the game. England is not same after Anderson retirement 👍 pic.twitter.com/cqk9OQGb2J — Cricket Expert (@CricketExpert24) July 29, 2025

Legend With the Ball

🎂 Legend with the ball! James Anderson – England ka asli king 👑 Wickets ki machine, consistency ka ustad 🎯 Happy Birthday Champion! 🏏🔥👏#JamesAnderson#HappyBirthdayJimmy#EnglandCricket#LegendOfTheGame pic.twitter.com/Pwqr4rXIzi — Md Arif (@MdArif_Dev) July 30, 2025

Fun Stat on James Anderson

Happy Birthday, James Anderson Dismissing most batters on Duck in Test 115 - James Anderson 104 - Glenn McGrath 102 - Muttiah Muralitharan 102 - Shane Warne 87 - Stuart Broad 83 - Dale Steyn pic.twitter.com/BebFdD4QEn — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) July 30, 2025

Happy 43rd To Legend

🥇 Most wickets by a pacer in Test history 🥉 3rd highest wicket-taker in Tests 🏅 40,037 balls bowled – 4th most in Test history A pacer who aged like fine wine. 🍷 Happy 43rd birthday to the legendary Sir James Anderson! 🐐#CricVerse | #JamesAnderson pic.twitter.com/g6FUbS1ycB — CricVerse (@CricVerse23) July 29, 2025

Fan Wish for James Anderson

Happy Birthday James Anderson 🎉🎂 — 🇮🇳Priya Mishra🇮🇳 🧡🪷🧡 (@Priyaaa_B) July 29, 2025

