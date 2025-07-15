Although James Anderson has retired from International cricket, he is still playing cricket despite being 42 years old. Anderson has returned to franchise T20 cricket and is enjoying his time playing it. He also featured in the Vitality T20 Blast 2025 and played for Lancashire. Amid this, Manchester Originals pick Anderson in the Hundred 2025 draft. After the draft, Lucknow Super Giants and Durban's Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka, who is also now the majority stakes owner of Manchester Originals, shared post with the caption ' A legend in the squad. Welcome to Manchester Originals'. Ben Stokes Reflects on His Extra Bowling Workload in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025, Says ‘I Have Taken Myself to Some Pretty Dark Places, Bowling Country To Test Win Is Most Exciting’.

Manchester Originals Co-Owner Sanjiv Goenka Shares Post Welcoming James Anderson

