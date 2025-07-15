Former England national cricket team legendary fast bowler James Anderson has joined T20 side Manchester Originals for The Hundred 2025. The 42-year-old James Anderson will be playing in The Hundred, a 100-ball per innings cricket tournament in the UK for the first time. James Anderson currently plays for Lancashire in the T20 Blast 2025 cricket league. James Anderson is a legend, not just in England, but on the world stage, being the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket. The Hundred 2025 is scheduled to start in August. 42-Year-old-James Anderson Plays First T20 Match In 3935 Days; Scalps Three Wickets On Return to Vitality Blast For Lancashire.

Manchester Originals Ropes in James Anderson

From the James Anderson end.... Sir James Anderson joins Manchester Originals for The Hundred 2025! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pm0sOYLIu0 — The Hundred (@thehundred) July 15, 2025

