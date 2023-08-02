England and Australia have lost out of crucial points in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 after being fined for slow over-rates in the recently concluded Ashes 2023. Australia lost 10 points for having a slow over-rate in the fourth Test played in Manchester, England had to let go of 19 points for the same offense throughout the series. One point is deducted for every over-short as per ICC regulations. The Ashes 2023 series was one of the most entertaining ever with both sides winning two Test matches each. Ashes 2023 Much Like a Heavyweight Boxing Fight, Says England Head Coach Brendon McCullum After ENG vs AUS Test Series Finishes in 2-2 Draw.

England, Australia Lose Points in ICC WTC 2023-25 Points Table

🚨 England and Australia have been hit with big #WTC25 point penalties for slow over-rate in the Ashes! Details 👇 — ICC (@ICC) August 2, 2023

