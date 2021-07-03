The England cricket board, on Saturday, named an unchanged squad for the ODI series against Pakistan, which gets underway on Thursday, July 8. Following the ODIs, Pakistan would also play a three-match T20I series against England. England are currently competing in a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Check squad here:

We are unchanged for our ODI series with Pakistan 🏏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvPAK 🇵🇰 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)