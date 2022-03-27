Faf du Plessis was at his absolute best as he scored 88 off just 57 balls and helped his side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post 205 in 20 overs. Du Plessis, who is captaining RCB this season, made a lasting impression on his debut for the franchise. Enroute to his fine knock, Faf played shots similar to RCB legend AB de Villiers. One particular shot that reminded fans of ABD was a scoop over fine leg for six. You can watch that shot in the video below. Faf du Plessis Crosses 3000 IPL Runs, Becomes Second South African To Achieve Feat After RCB Great AB de Villiers.

