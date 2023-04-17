Faf du Plessis hit his 28th half-century in the Indian Premier League, achieving this feat during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2023 on Monday, April 17. The RCB captain got to the mark off 23 balls with five fours and three sixes to his name. 'Unlucky' Fans React to Virat Kohli's Bizarre Dismissal During RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

Faf du Plessis Hits Fifty

